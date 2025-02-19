Gay, Kathleen



Kathleen Gay was born on February 20, 1949, in Neptune, New Jersey to Jerimiah Sr. and Arneda (Jenkins) Brantley. The Lord took her home to be with Him on January 27, 2025. Kathy grew up in Asbury Park/Neptune, New Jersey before moving to Dayton, Ohio. She worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base for many years before retiring. She was ordained as a minister at her church, Greater Grace Temple of Springfield, Ohio. Where she served as the Director of the nursing home ministry. Served on the Missionary and Baptismal teams for a number of years. Kathy learned American Sign Language to sign during the service to the deaf congregants and minister musical selections in the Liturgical Choir. These were her greatest joys in ministry. Kathy was known for her baking, especially for her family pound cake. She was a vibrant and friendly spirit that never met a stranger. She had many friends over the years and had the uncanny ability to remember all their names. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed spending time with them. Kathy would always greet you with a voice that sounded like she was singing. It was always a pleasure to talk with her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jerimiah Brantley, Sr. and Arneda C. Brantley; sister, Beatrice Ceciel Stewart; brother, Dr. Michael Brantley and granddaughter, Madyson McDuffie. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted husband, Elwood Nelson Gay; brother, Jerrimiah Brantley Jr. (Leatrice) of Odenton, Maryland; sisters, Mary Louis Brantley Crawford and Nanette Brantley Isaac (Antonio) of Trotwood OH; beloved devoted daughter, Tiffany Star Glenn (David) of Springfield, OH; son, Benjamin McDuffie III. (Kasey) of Dayton, OH; grandsons, Philip Adams Jr. and Benjamin McDuffie IV; granddaughters, Faith McDuffie, Ana Rodriguez, Makala McDuffie and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation is Saturday, February 22, 2025 from 11 a.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life service at 12 noon in Greater Grace Temple. The family is requesting those in attendance please wear light, bright colors! Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



