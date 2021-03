GAY, Helen Jane



Helen Jane Gay, 92, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 19th, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical



Center. Helen was born September 22, 1928, in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of John and Violet Stewart. She is survived by her son, William E. Kirkbride II (Sue); three grandchildren: Bunky Kirkbride (Carla), Jennie Osterholt (Shawn) and Julie Tedeschi (Joe); great-grandchildren: Jakeb, Brett, Emma, Jillian, Conner, Brandon and Joseph; two great-great-granddaughters: Eden and Mabel. Helen was preceded in death by her daughter, Danny her traveling partner and best friend. Helen never met a cat she did not like and found joy in taking care of many strays over the years. Private services will be held at a later date.