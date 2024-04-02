Gay, Carol Ann



Carol Ann Gay age 84 of Fairfield passed away Saturday March 30, 2024. She was born December 2, 1939 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Paul E. Kidwell and Josephine Travis Kidwell. On November 23, 1957 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana she married Charles Gay. Mrs. Gay was a member of the Dayspring Church of God and was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. In her earlier years she enjoyed playing softball on her church teams. She is survived by her husband of over 66 years, Charles Gay; one son Charles (Laura) Gay, Jr.; two daughters Sherry (Jim) McKeown and Mona (Ron) Helton' seven grandchildren, Shawn (Gretchen) Meyer, Jon Meyer, Melody (Josh) Scheidler, Anthony (Lauren) Helton, Chris Gay, Travis Helton, and Drew Gay; seven great grandchildren Max, Chloe, Lilly, and Emerson Meyer, Kylee and Jackson Helton, and Graham Scheidler; and one brother Ronald (Jennifer) Kidwell. Mrs. Gay was also preceded in death by her siblings George Kidwell, Ken Kidwell, Goldie Lay, Roberta Wilson, Rosie Hatfield, Pauline Kidwell, and Paula Brown. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Thursday April 4, 2024 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Entombment to follow in Crown Hill Memorial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com