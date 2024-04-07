Gault (Morey), Rita Ellen



Gault, Rita Ellen, age 69, passed away Friday, March 8, 2024 Rita was kind and loving soul and never hesitated to help another person or an animal in need. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Barbara Morey. Rita is survived by a daughter, Carianne (Chris) Chase; grandson, Timothy Hill; granddaughter, Tiffany Hill; great grandson, Mason Burrell; siblings, Mary Webber, Steve Morey, Sally Coberly-Hough, and Dane Morey. There will be a visitation sharing memories and celebrating Rita's life from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday, April 13th in the Day Lodge at John Bryan State Park, 3790 OH-370, Yellow Springs, OH 45387. A dedication service will occur at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials in Rita's name may be sent to: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center, 8172 Washington, Church Road, Dayton, OH 45458 www.SICSA.org Online condolences may be directed to www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



