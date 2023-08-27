Gaulding, Horace

Gaulding, Horace Cecil

Horace Cecil Gaulding, age 81, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Funeral service 12 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am- 12 pm.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

