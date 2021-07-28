GATEWOOD, Mary

springfield-news-sun logo
GATEWOOD (Evans), Mary Anne

Mary Anne Gatewood (Evans), 72, of Springfield, celebrated her sunrise February 23, 1949, in Springfield and her sunset

July 24, 2021, in Dayton. Mary was the daughter of Joseph Sherwood and Nellie Mae (Wise) Evans. She was retired from civil engineering with the Ohio Air National Guard # 178 following over 20 years of

service and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Mrs. Gatewood loved reading, sewing and spending time with her family. She is survived by one daughter; Dawn (Doug)

Fletcher, grandchildren; Danielle (Steve) Anderson and

Terrance (Megan) Sprinkle, great-grandchildren; Elijah, Bryan, Colt, Kaylana, Kaidyn, Amyra, Khloee and Kyrian, great-great-grandson; Easton, Siblings; Carol (Jim) Johnson, James (Charlotte) Evans and William Evans. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother; Ralph Everett Evans and two grandsons; Jyme Ray and Kenny Ray. A gathering of

family and friends will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with memorial services beginning at 4:00PM. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

