GATES, Barbara A.



Age 73, long time resident of West Carrollton, Ohio, the eldest daughter of the late Thomas and Ruth Gates, passed away February 4, 2023. Barbara was born on October 9, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio. She grew up in Centerville, Ohio, and was a member of the Incarnation Parish. Barbara was a graduate of Archbishop Alter High School, studied Sales Management at Wright State University, and also took Sewing Design at Opal's School of Custom Dress Design. Barbara worked as Buyer for Elder Beerman, and also as a sales Manager at Adapt-A-Pak Inc. Barbara was a longtime parishioner at St Henry's Parish. She enjoyed quilt making, travel, and experiencing live music. She had a great sense of humor and was always surrounded by family and a close group of friends. Barb was always one of the most loving, generous and caring sibling you could wish for. She was so proud and loving to all of her family, especially all of her nieces and nephews. Always going out of her way to celebrate milestones, birthdays and anniversaries with personal expressions of joy and love. Barb is gone too soon and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Barbara is survived by devoted companion, Dave Query; four siblings, Tom (Kathy) Gates, and Diana (Tom) Palcic, Mark (Linda) Gates, and Tim (Peggy) Gates; 14 nieces and nephews will miss Barbara very much, Kelly Gates, Anne Palcic, Tommy Gates, Molly Wallschlaeger, Dan Gates, Tommy Palcic, Matt Gates, Mark Gates Jr., Tim Gates Jr., Casey Gates, Lindsey Gates, Mitch Gates, Jamie Gates, and Will Gates. She is also survived by 8 great-nieces and nephews, Helena, Madden, Greyson, Olivia, Grayson, Rose, Holly, and Oliver. A visitation will be held from 10-12pm on Friday, February 10 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. A graveside service will be held the same day at 12:30 at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave., Dayton, OH 45409. Donations in Barb's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com