Gaskins, Vernard Anthony "Tony"
The Gaskins family announces the passing of Rev. Vernard "Tony" Gaskins. He transitioned peacefully on March 1, 2024 with his Wife by his side. There will be a visitation 2-3 pm, Friday, March 8th, 2024 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH 45417. Service will follow at 3 pm. Final Service and Interment will take place in Colonial Beach, Virginia.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral