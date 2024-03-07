Gaskins, Vernard Anthony "Tony"



The Gaskins family announces the passing of Rev. Vernard "Tony" Gaskins. He transitioned peacefully on March 1, 2024 with his Wife by his side. There will be a visitation 2-3 pm, Friday, March 8th, 2024 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH 45417. Service will follow at 3 pm. Final Service and Interment will take place in Colonial Beach, Virginia.



