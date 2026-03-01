Gary Thompson

Thompson, Gary L.



Thompson, Gary L., 75, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday morning, February 10, 2026 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Gary was born August 31, 1950 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of David M. and Norma J. (Flack) Thompson. He was a 1968 graduate of Springfield North High School. During high school and for several years following, Gary did freelance sports photography for the Springfield News and Sun. Post high school he served as an apprentice photographer with Axel Bahnsen, friend and photographer in Yellow Springs, OH. He also served as president of the Springfield Photographic Society from 1976 to 1978. His life career was in photographic retail sales and product display for 35 years, beginning at Springfield Camera and then continuing at Fairborn Camera. He was also a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Gary had a love of family, all aspects of photography, and traveling, especially to England and to the coastline. He is survived by his wife, Carol (Hirtzinger) Thompson; his daughter and son-in-law, Krista and Tyler Worley; three grandchildren, Cyrus, Levi and Nina Worley; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kathy and John Buckley; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Karl and Beckie Hirtzinger; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and special friends, Kevin and Tina Kampman. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Northwood Skilled Nursing for the support and care they provided to Gary. Gary donated his body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Boonshoft School of Medicine, Wright State University. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with visitation one hour prior at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a monetary donation can be made to Wright State University, Boonshoft School of Medicine, or a charitable organization of your choice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com