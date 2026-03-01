Gary Mongold

MONGOLD, Gary Alan



Mongold, Gary Alan, 58, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2026, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Gary was born March 14, 1967, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of James David and Mabel Joy (Elkins) Mongold. He was a graduate of Springfield North High School. Survivors include his wife, Maria (Chakeres) Mongold; brother, James (April) Mongold; sister, Brenda (Russell) McClintock; brother-in-law, John Doll; nieces and nephews, Michael, Tasha, Christina (Antown) Williams, James, Samantha, Toni and Spencer; and his loving cat, Little One. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Peggy Doll. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6 at 5:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 4 p.m. in the funeral home.



