Gary Mills

Mills, Gary A.



Gary Allen Mills, age 63 of Springfield, Ohio passed away December 24, 2025 at the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born December 23, 1962 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of James E. Mills and Mary (Dersch) Mills-Helton. Gary is survived by his mother, Mary Mills-Helton, siblings, Dennis (Margaret) Mills and Robin Mills-Coberly, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Beverly Mills, father, James Mills, siblings, Eddie and Mary J., and nephew, Ben. Gary was a mechanic by trade, spending most of his time working on cars. In his free time, he enjoyed classic cars and going fishing. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com