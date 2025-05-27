Garrity, John P.



Garrity, John P., 95 of Springfield, passed away on Friday, May 23, 2025. He was born in Springfield on June 18, 1929 the son of Joseph P. and Louise M. (Kuss). John was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, worked in printing sales most of his life and was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. He was also an Army veteran, serving in the Korean Conflict. Survivors include his three children, Patrick Garrity, Tim (Sandra) Garrity and Cecilia (Richard) Jenkins; two sisters, Ann Reed and Eileen O'Brien; six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia; second wife, Faye and brother, Mickey Garrity. Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday in St. Bernard Church. Entombment will follow in St. Bernard Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard Church or the Catholic Central Athletic Department.



