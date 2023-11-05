Garrison, Shirley



Shirley Garrison, a beloved wife, mother, sister passed away peacefully on November 1st, 2023, at the age of 88. She was born on July 15, 1935, in Piqua, Ohio, to Clyde and Ethel Cruse. After graduating from Patterson Cooperative High School in 1953, Shirley began her career at Tool Craft as an Administrative Assistant. It was there that she met the love of her life, Daryl Garrison, and they were married on July 23, 1955. Shirley and Daryl shared a special bond, not only through their marriage but also through their shared birthdays. Shirley made the decision to become a stay-at-home mom after the birth of her first child. She discovered her talent for sewing and became well-known in West Carrollton for her exceptional skills. She created beautiful formals & wedding dresses for the local residents. Later, when her children were grown, Shirley joined Reed's Drugs in West Carrollton as a Pharmacy Assistant, where she enjoyed interacting with the community. In the 1990's, she became an integral part of Pinnacle Architects, serving as their Administrative Assistant until her retirement in 2000. Shirley's faith was an essential part of her life, and she was a dedicated member of Memorial United Methodist Church for 67 years. She served as the Wedding Reception Coordinator for many years, helping couples start their lives together with joy and love. Shirley leaves behind her loving husband Daryl, of 68 years, two daughters, Karen Zimmerman (William) of Miamisburg, Kathy Garrison of Centerville, a beloved sister, Linda Cruse of Centerville, 3 step grandchildren, 5 step great grandchildren, and 4 step great great grandchildren and her lifelong friends. The family would like to thank the staff of Wellington Assisted Living who lovingly cared for Shirley during her final year. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023, at the Memorial United Methodist Church, 26 N. Locust St., West Carrollton with Rev. Jeremiah Lewis & Rev. Barbara Wiechel officiating. Shirley will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (1 ½ hours prior to service) at the church. In honor of Shirley's memory, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Memorial United Methodist Church 26 N. Locust St. West Carrollton, OH 45449 or 4 Paws for Ability 207 Dayton Ave., Xenia, OH, 45385 two organizations that held a special place in her heart. Please share your condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Shirley Garrison, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.



