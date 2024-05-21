Garrison, Barbara E.



Barbara E. Garrison, age 81, of Middletown, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born on July 21,1942 in Middletown. Barbara had retired from working as an office manager for Dr. Omer Hurlburt II for over 30 years. She loved spending time in her garden as well as traveling to different places. She was also interested in the arts and enjoyed watching plays and reading. Barbara is survived by her niece, Carmen (Mick) Hensler; step-father, Bruce McRoberts; lifelong friend, Mary Johnson; as well as many loving extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mabel (Fornshell) McRoberts; husband, Robert L. Garrison; and son, Robert C. Garrison. Funeral Service will be Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodhill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Library for the Blind and Disabled, 17121 Lake Shore Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44110. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



