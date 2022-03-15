GARRETT, Pam



67, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022. She was born on March 14th, 1954, in Troy, New York, the daughter of the late Betty and Jack LeFevre. Earlier in her life she worked for Big Bear truly enjoying the personal interaction with the community ending her career at Eye Physicians of Springfield. She was an avid gardener as evidenced by her immaculate lawn and garden beds surrounding her home as she was a Home of the Week winner 2 times as well as the Home of the Year once. Pam



enjoyed baking and sharing them with her friends and family. She was a member of the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church and played an active role in her community. Pam loved spending time with friends, especially around the pool. She had a way of making people feel welcome and truly cared about the needs of others. Pam is survived by her husband Steve Garrett of 30 years, son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Joni Sticklen, grandsons: Jordan Sticklen (Allie West), and Jake Hawkins; and her beloved dog, "Macie." A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, March 18th at 11:00 a.m. in the Grace



Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike. Visitation will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of



flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or at www.t2t.org. Pam's service will be live streamed through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. To view her



memorial video or leave online expressions of sympathy visit



www.littletonandrue.com



