Garrett, Joseph E.



Joseph E. Garrett age 89 of Hamilton passed away on Friday March 3, 2023. He was born in Hamilton on October 26, 1933 the son of the late Marion and Laura (nee Stewart) Garrett. Joseph was a veteran of the United States Army earning a National Defense Service Medal and a Purple Heart. He retired from Union Pacific Railroad after many years of service working throughout the country. Joseph was preceded in death by his two wives Shirley Garrett and Fairy Garrett. He is survived by three children Lynn (Lawrence) Stephens, Marshall (Katharine) Willetts, and Teresa Harris; three grandchildren Amber (Roger) Camero, Carrie (Rocky Hasan) Harris, and April Harris; six great grandchildren Aiden (Annalise) Cuvas, Jesse Hernandez, Layla Hasan, Isaiah Gordon, Riley Camero, and Genavive Harris; two great grandchildren twins Silas and Sage Cuvas. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Joseph was also preceded in death by one son Joey Garrett; one granddaughter Brandy Eckman; seven siblings Loretta Garrett, Lucille Garrett, Edna Garrett, Billy Garrett, Johnny Garrett, Juanita Garrett, and Sudie Garrett. Mr. Garrett will be laid to rest in Hickory Flat Cemetery with full military honors at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com

