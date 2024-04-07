Garrett, Howard P.



Garrett, Howard P., 91, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on April 3, 2024. Howard was born September 18, 1932 in Scioto County, Ohio, the son of Orba and Blanche (Smith) Garrett. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Ohio Edison after many years. Survivors include two stepsons, Dan Ross and Mark (Karen) Ross; grandchildren, Matthew, Taylor, Andrea (John), Amy (Ryan) and Kelsie (Rick); great grandchildren, Kylie, Brody, Freya and Atlas; stepchildren, Shelly, Steve and Scott; beloved nieces, Kathy (Bill) and Brenda (Don); and many more family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; siblings, William, Fred, Donald and Mary; two sons, David and Garry Garrett; and stepson, Dave Ross. Per Howard's request, no services will be held at this time. However, a celebration of his glorious life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



