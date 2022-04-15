Garrett, DeAngelo







DeAngelo Garrett



3/6/1990 - 4/15/2015





I felt an Angel near today, though one I could not see.I felt an Angel oh so close, sent to comfort me. I felt an Angel's kiss, soft upon my cheek. And oh, without asingle word of caring did it speak. I felt an Angel's loving touch, soft upon my heart.And with that touch, I felt the pain and hurt within depart.I felt an Angel's tepid tears, fall softly next to mine. And knew that as those tears did dry a new day would be mine. I felt an Angel's silken wingsenfold me with pure love. And felt a strength within me grow, a strength sent from above. I felt an Angel oh so close, though one I could not see. I felt an Angel near today, sent to comfort me.



Love Mommy, Amber, Dameruis & Denver