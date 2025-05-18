Garrett, Arlena Leola



age 95 of Beavercreek, passed away on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Arlena was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Harold J. Garrett in 2003. She is also preceded in death by her parents Arley and Viola (Hill) Furgerson; brother Garven Furgerson, sisters Armilda Bartlett and Ethel Free and great-grandson Diesel Turner. She is survived by her sons Edward (Renea) Garrett and David (Rachel) Garrett; grandchildren Andrew (Chelsey) Garrett, Joshua (Sabina) Garrett, Joshua Corder, Tara (Brandon) Stultz, and Shelby Turner; great-grandchildren Logan, Micah, Scarlett, Caden, Colton, Oakley, Brey'Lynn, and Clark. Arlena was a life-long member of the VFW #8312 Ladies Auxiliary. Arlena and Harold opened and managed their own wholesale business, Garrett Greenhouses. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at the Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel. Interment will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 AM until the start of the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America or your favorite charity. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek



