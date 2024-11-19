Garner, Marilyn

Garner (Irwin), Marilyn L.



Marilyn L. Garner age 90 passed away Sunday November 17, 2024. She was born November 11, 1934 in Hamilton to the late Howard and Dorothea (Falkenstein) Irwin. Marilyn is survived by three children Becky Rouse, Susan (Julian) Parsons, James (LuAnn) Garner; one grandson Austin (Cayley Peltzer) Garner; one sister Karen (Kenneth) Aber and was also survived by many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dale Garner, and several other family members. Services to be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Reily Fire Dept. and Life Squad 6376 Peoria-Reily Rd. Oxford, Ohio 45056 or Hospice of Hamilton 1010 Eaton Ave Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



