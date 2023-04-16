Garner, John "Jack"



John "Jack" Garner, age 89, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. He was born April 25, 1933 in Painesville, Ohio to the late Cecil and Kamilla Garner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Mary Lou Garner, in 2015. He is survived by his children, Christopher (Rebecca) Garner of Lancaster, OH; Linda (Gene) Rau of Nolensville, TN; Michael (Diane) Garner of Concord Twp., OH; and Gregory Garner of Altadena, CA; grandchildren, Kimberly (Steve) Warrick; Brian Garner, Ashley (Bryan) Salzberg, Robert and Sarah Garner, and three great-grandchildren, a brother, David (Julie) Garner of Woodbridge, VA; and many other family members and friends. Jack graduated from St. Mary's Grade School in Painesville, OH, and then attended Cathedral Latin High School in Cleveland. From there he continued his education by earning a Bachelor's degree with honors in Civil Engineering from Case Institute of Technology in Cleveland. In 1960, he earned a Master's degree from Case in Sanitary Engineering. Jack's interest in sanitary engineering probably resulted from his early years living in a three-room cottage with an outhouse and no running water. Jack was a licensed professional engineer, licensed in water and waste water treatment plant operations for the state of Ohio. Employed by several major companies and consulting organizations in Cleveland, Jack also served as the County Sanitary Engineer for Lake, Summit, Cuyahoga, and Montgomery counties prior to his retirement. In addition, Jack was chairman of many professional organizations, including the County Sanitary Engineers Association of Ohio. Loving the Lord, Jack was a faithful and active member of the Church of the Incarnation Parish in Centerville, OH. There, he was involved in the Parish Council, serving as its president, as well as with the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Dayton Deanery Planning Committee, Mass Coordinator, usher, reader, and church cleaning crew. More recently, Jack had been attending St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Kettering. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 5:00pm to 7pm at Newcomer Centerville Funeral Home, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd, Centerville, OH 45459. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 11am at the Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Lane, Centerville, OH 45459. Jack's final resting place will be next to his wife in Perry Cemetery, Perry, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Incarnation Parish, the St. Vincent de Paul Society, or Catholic Social Services. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for Jack's family.

