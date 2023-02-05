GANS, Marilyn K.



Passed away on the morning of January 12th, 2023, at the age of 91. Marilyn was born in Pittsburgh, PA, to parents Buck and Jane Krauss and sister Ruth. She attended the University of Michigan where she met her first husband, Robert Matusoff, with whom she had one son, James. In 1982 she married William Gans with whom she lovingly remained until his passing. Marilyn was always surrounded by her many loving friends, always busy, full of life, and a lover of the arts and education. All who knew her, knew of her excellence as both a tennis player and a bridge grand master. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James and Laura, their children Kyle and Sarah, her great-grandchildren Mason and Maddox, and her sister Ruth Feldman and her children Mitchell and Lynn. Marilyn requested no services. Glickler Funeral Home handled arrangements.

