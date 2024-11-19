Galloway, Robert Irvin "Bob"
Robert Irvin Galloway (Bob) passed away in Phoenix, AZ on November 7, 2024. He is survived by his brother, Everett "Bud" Galloway, Jr. and a sister, Lucy Helen Johnson. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Hinton-Turner Funeral Home. For a full obituary visit: www.hintonturner.com
Funeral Home Information
Hinton-Turner Funeral Home
526 Pleasant Street
Paris, KY
40361
