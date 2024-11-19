Galloway, Robert

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Galloway, Robert Irvin "Bob"

Robert Irvin Galloway (Bob) passed away in Phoenix, AZ on November 7, 2024. He is survived by his brother, Everett "Bud" Galloway, Jr. and a sister, Lucy Helen Johnson. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Hinton-Turner Funeral Home. For a full obituary visit: www.hintonturner.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hinton-Turner Funeral Home

526 Pleasant Street

Paris, KY

40361

https://www.hinton-turnerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Cronin, Mary
2
Cochran, Larry
3
Brown, Patricia
4
Smith, Sheila
5
Garner, Marilyn