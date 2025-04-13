Gallaher, Doug



GALLAHER, DOUG age 77 died Tuesday April 8, 2025. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Ann Gallaher. Doug is survived by his wife Lynne; 2 daughters Jenny (Brian) Stowe and Kathy (Matt) Class; 4 grandchildren Mike, Samantha, Allen and Alexander; sister Jan (Jack) Slusher; nieces and nephews. Doug was an avid golfer. His passion was coaching his girls in soccer and softball. There will be no services. If desired in Doug's memory, please donate to Ellie's Rainy Day Fund or a charity of your choice. Online memories can be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



