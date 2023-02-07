GALE, Jessie Mae



88 years old, departed for heaven at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, 2023, from Beehive Homes of Springboro, and was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John. Born in Eugene, Oregon, to Elva (Hoffman) and John Davidson, her childhood years were spent in Eugene and at her grandfather's farm in Goshen, Oregon, as well as briefly in Los Angeles, California. Jessie graduated from University High School in Eugene, and then enlisted into the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. She completed boot camp at Ft. Lee in Petersburg, Virginia, served for a brief time at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, and then completed her service at Ft. Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma, where she met her dear husband, John. After their service to their country, John and Jessie moved to John's hometown in Dayton, Ohio, living in Dayton and various Dayton suburbs (West Carrollton, Kettering, Centerville, and Springboro), where she beautifully cared for her husband, her children, and her home for almost 60 years. For a short time, she also worked at Hill's Department Store, managing their jewelry department.



She is survived by her children, Cheri and Tim Henderson, Angie and Les Mahan, Carla and Tim Napier, Michelle and Bill Wheeler, Beverly and Ken Oswalt, John and Sherry Gale, 11 grandchildren,17 great-grandchildren, and her cousins, Mark and Donna Anderson. In 1977, Jessie surrendered her life to Jesus Christ, was baptized in the Holy Spirit, and for several years following, joined with other believers at a Friday night, non-denominational prayer meeting in the basement of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Kettering, Ohio. Choosing to remain in the Catholic Church and "bloom where they were planted", she and John held many Wednesday night prayer and healing services at St. Henry's Catholic Church on Springboro Pike in West Carrollton, Ohio, and led many Catholic friends to a relationship with Jesus Christ. Jessie loved



Jesus with all of her heart, and the Lord used her and John to also lead her family and many friends to a life of salvation. A beautiful representation of a true Proverbs 31 woman, "She fought the good fight; she finished the race; she kept the faith. And the Lord, the righteous Judge awarded to her the crown of righteousness on her arrival." (2 Timothy 4:7-8) 'Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master's happiness!" (Matthew 25:23).



The family will receive friends on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, OH 45459, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Avenue, Dayton, OH 45409.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to South Western Ohio Hemophilia Foundation (SWOHF), 3131 S. Dixie Dr., Moraine, OH 45439. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

