GABBARD, Joyce Ann



Joyce Ann Gabbard, age 75 of Hamilton, passed away on March 22, 2022. She was born in Clay County, KY, on July 5, 1946. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 11:00 AM until time of funeral service at 1:00 PM at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011 with Pastor Arnie Turner



officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.rosehillfunerals.com.

