G. Mullins

Mullins, G. Faye



G. Faye Mullins, beloved wife, mother, daughter, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2026. She was a graduate of Northridge High School class of 1966. She is proceeded by her beloved mother and father Uyless and Mildred Thompson. She will be remembered for her unwavering love for her family, her warm spirit, and a fun loving zest for life. Faye was devoted to her family above all else. She is survived by her cherished husband, David Mullins, with whom she shared a life built on love and partnership. She was a proud and loving mother to her daughter, Angela Faye Zappia, and found immense joy in her role as "Grandma" to her three adored granddaughters, Alexis Rae Zappia, Isabel Carmella Zappia, and Olivia Danielle Zappia, who were the light of her life. Faye's legacy lives on through the love she gave so freely and the countless memories she created with those closest to her. She will be deeply missed and forever held in the hearts of her family and friends. Service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, January 9, 2026 at Newcomer, 4104 Needmore Road Dayton, OH 45424. Viewing will be held one hour prior.



