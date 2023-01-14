FURLONG, Judith

FURLONG (Schidecker), Judith Lee



Age 80, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Judy was born to Alice and Learmont (Butch) Schidecker in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lewis (Ed) Furlong, and sister Lucille Salyers. Judy was a dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. She is survived by her sons, Lewis (Angela) Furlong and Scott Furlong; daughter Angela (Matthew) Frye; siblings Joseph, James, Earl, Richard, and Mary (Roger) Miller; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Judy lived in Dayton her entire life. She graduated from Julienne High School, was a devout Catholic, an avid quilter, and a member of the Saville Hilltoppers Garden Club. She was a selfless, generous, and kind spirt who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. There will be a memorial mass at St. Mary Catholic Church Thursday, January 19th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in Judy's name to the Saville Hilltoppers Garden Club and Hospice of Dayton.

