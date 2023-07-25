Furginson, Jerry T.



Jerry T. Furginson, age 86, went to be with his Heavenly Father on July 22, 2023, at Golden Years Nursing Home. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 65 years, Marilyn Topmiller Furginson, two daughters, Fawn Pettit (Gregg), Cynthia Spurlock (Greg), five grandchildren Kaila Pettit Schenkel (Luke), Cody Pettit (Megan), Colt Pettit, Nick Spurlock (Brittany), Jillian Spurlock. Jerry also had six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He graduated in 1955 from Hamilton High School and worked for 40 years for the Pease Company. Jerry was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Jerry loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Weigel Funeral Home on 980 N. W. Washington Blvd, Hamilton, Ohio, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a brief celebration of life afterwards with Pastor Randy Stearns officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Grace United Methodist Church, 1200 Main St., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 or Bella Care Hospice, 110 Boggs Lane, Suite 200, Springdale, Ohio 45246. Online condolences are available at



