Fultz, Reneta

Fultz (Click), Reneta



Reneta Fultz, 83, of Springfield passed away July 10, 2025, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 27, 1941, in Rigley, Kentucky, the daughter of Marvin Lee and Cora Virginia (Fraley) Click. Reneta's favorite thing in life was spending time with her loving family and many friends. She is survived hy her beloved husband of almost 65 years; Farrell Jay Fultz, one daughter; Sue (Brian) Rucker, two grandchildren; Angie Fultz and Zachary Wayne Fultz and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son; Leslie Fultz, two sisters; Isa Mae Jenkins and Inez Burchwell and her parents. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 PM Tuesday in Rose Hill Burial Park with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNNERAL HOME Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



