FULLER, Linda

FULLER (Barkman),



Linda Kay



Linda Kay (Barkman) Fuller, age 82, of rural Springfield, Ohio, passed away at home on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Born to the late Chloris and Kathern Barkman on February 9, 1940, in Rochester, Indiana, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Barkman and a special uncle, Robert Peterson.



Linda graduated as valedictorian of the class of 1958 from Talma High School, Rochester,



Indiana, and received a BS in Education from Manchester



College, North Manchester, Indiana. Linda taught in various elementary schools, including Riddle Elementary in Rochester, Indiana, Berne Elementary in Berne, Indiana, Tecumseh Local Schools in New Carlisle, Ohio, and Northwestern Local Schools in Springfield, Ohio, where she spent most of her career. She retired with 30 years in education. She is survived by her



husband, Kenneth, of nearly 58 years, son, Kevin, daughter, Ralyn (Todd) Snyder and grandchildren, Mallory and Sawyer Snyder. Survivors also include nephews, Stacy (Amy) Barkman and Scott (Kelly) Barkman and their mother, Cheryl Downs, a sister-in-law, Stephenia Barkman Adams and her children, and a special aunt and friend, Martha Peterson. Linda was an



active member of Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren



serving in various roles as a deaconess, Sunday School teacher and leader of women's ministries. She blessed many women in their homes with her teapot ministry. She was a devoted Christian who lived life to the fullest while ministering to



family and friends. Linda loved spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, scrapbooking, and working with puzzles. Visitation will be Saturday, April 2 at 9:30 a.m. at Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren, 6562 Detrick Jordan Pike, Springfield, Ohio followed by a service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Myers Cemetery in North Hampton, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be given to Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren, The Gideons International or Ohio Hospice of



Dayton. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel,



Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of



sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



