Fuhrman, Betty Jane



Betty J. (Tyree) Fuhrman, 101, of Springfield, peacefully moved to her heavenly abode on May 21, 2023, guided by God's mercy, grace, and her Savior Jesus Christ. Visitation for Betty will take place on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Bethel Baptist Church, located at 6370 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield, Ohio 45504. The funeral service will commence at 12:00 pm, also at the church, followed by burial at Donnelsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Betty requested that donations be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, in honor of her memory. To view her memorial video, leave online condolences and order flowers, please visit www.littletonandrue.com



