Fugitt, Garl

Mr. Garl Martin Fugitt, 59, of Readyville, Tennessee went on to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 12, 2023 with his wife by his side. He was born to the late Karl and Katherine Fugitt in Elwood, Indiana on Sunday, August 2, 1964. In addition to his parents, Garl was preceded in death by his brother, Greg Fugitt.



He is survived by his wife, Mary Fugitt; son, Luke Fugitt; daughter, Natalie Fugitt; step-sons, Andy (Brandie Young) Grubb and Jack Grubb; step-daughter, Jenah (Brandon) Gunter; brother, Gary (Susan) Fugitt; step-grandchildren, Bryson Gunter, Emary Gunter, Autumn Young, and Izabell Young; nieces, Kristin (Phil) Monroe and Allysson Fugitt; nephew, Curt Fugitt; great nieces, Eleanor Monroe and Margaret Monroe; and several other family members and friends.



The family will hold a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Those who wish to attend can reach out for more details.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rutherford County Tennessee Historical Society, Murfreesboro, TN.



