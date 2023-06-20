X

FUGATE, Heather Marie, age 35, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Friday, June 16, 2023 at West Chester Hospital. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 21, 2023 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor James Anderson officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Her complete obituary may be seen at and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

