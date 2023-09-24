Fugate, Daniel Lee "Moocher"



Daniel Lee Fugate "Moocher", age 76, passed away September 20, 2023 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born to the late Leonard and Delora (Conrad) Fugate on July 1, 1947 in Middletown, Ohio. Daniel enlisted in the United States Navy and honorably defended his country. Upon completion of his service to his country he worked at the South Middletown Fire Department for 25 years, where he served as Chief. Additionally, Daniel was a Master Carpenter, Carpenter Union #113, and retired in 2003 from Woods Construction. In his personal time he enjoyed CRW Radio, handle "Moocher" and being a member of the Powder Horn Muzzle Loading Rifle Association. Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Peggy Anne Fugate; children Tracy (Luanne) Fugate, Aneisa Loveless, Leonard (Tina) Fugate, Nadell (Robert) Baylor; eight grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and brothers Larry Fugate and William (Rosie) Fugate. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Linda Fleming. A visitation will be at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave Middletown, Ohio 45005 on Friday, September 29, 2023 from 10:30am-12:30pm with a funeral service to follow at 12:30pm. Burial will take place at Butler County Memorial Park. Fond memories and expression of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com for Daniel's family.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

6850 Roosevelt Avenue

Franklin, OH

45005

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com