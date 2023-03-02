FRY, Sr., Stan



Age 82, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away February 27, 2023, following a brief illness at Kindred Hospital in Dayton. He was surrounded by his loving family. A life-long Ohio resident, he was born in Bellefontaine on April 18, 1940, to Earl and Mary (Detweiler) Fry. He was raised in West Liberty, along with his five siblings, Sam (Mary Jo), Phil (Nancy), Shirley (deceased), Mary Joan (Howard), and Doug (Cathy), where he graduated from high school. After graduating, he moved to Cleveland, where he met and married Charlotte (Kirsch), his wife of nearly 61 years. Stan spent the beginning of his career in maintenance management in the Midwest at the DeBartolo Corporation, an early shopping mall developer. He later became a partner with Ohio Excavators and retired from Honda of America, where he worked at both the Marysville and Anna plants. Nothing meant more to him than watching his grandsons play sports including karate, basketball, baseball, and football. An avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan, he also spent his fall Saturday afternoons cheering on The Ohio State University Buckeyes. He leaves behind four children, Stan (Jay Sisco) Fry, Jr., Susan (Mark) Myers, Cindy (Jeff) Conley, and Dan (Coleen) Fry; five grandsons, Kyle (Stacy) and Luke Myers, Zane Conley, Ian and Jack Fry; one great-grandson, Michael Conley; and siblings, Sam (MaryJo) Fry, Phil (Nancy) Fry, Mary Joan Olgesbee, Doug (Cathy) Fry and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Shirley Stauffer. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 4th, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com. In remembrance and in lieu of flowers, the Fry family suggests donations to Children's Rescue Center and H.O.P.E. Ministries, both of Springfield, Ohio.



