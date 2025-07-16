Frost, Donald L.



Donald L. Frost, age 66 of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Mercy



Hospital of Fairfield. He was born in Heidelberg, Germany on August 29, 1958 and was the son of the late Donald F. and Hannelore (Kuntz) Frost. On November 21, 1998, in Gatlinburg, TN, he married his wife, Connie Gruenschlaeger. Donald was a great fan of the Indianapolis Colts and the Indy 500.



Survivors include his wife, Connie; a daughter, Joni (Sam) Stimmell; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Caleb) Brown; grandson, Jacob Stimmell; great granddaughter, Blakely Brown; a sister, June Prichard; two brothers, Mike (Kim) Frost and Jeff Frost; 4 nieces; 5 nephews; and his dogs Ginger, Pepper, and Poppy. Memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





