FRONISTA, Sylvia Acosta



Age 90, of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully in her home on May 4, 2022. Sylvia was born May 22, 1931, in



Hormigueros, Puerto Rico, to Ramon Acosta and Carmen Albelo Acosta. She attended and graduated as a Registered Nurse from the Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in San Juan, Puerto Rico.



Sylvia and her friends were recruited to work at the Dayton Veterans Administration and



attended University of Dayton to complete their Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She met the love of her life, Harry Fronista, at U.D. After graduating, they married in 1957 and she



supported him and their growing family as he attended The Ohio State University College of Medicine.



Sylvia and Harry settled in Huber Heights and opened Huber Heights Medical Center. They raised their five daughters, supported their extended family, friends, patients, and community, as well as many philanthropic and performing art societies. She admired many cultures and traveled the world extensively, yet her house was a true home to all.



Sylvia loved living in Ohio and appreciated the four seasons. She attended St. Peter Church, the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, and the Unitarian Church.



She is survived by her beloved husband, Harry, her daughters Carmen (Kamil) Kaloush, Lilly (Don) Phillips, Angela Fronista (Chad Rayburn), Eleny (Joe) Piontek, Stephanie (Stephen) Ward and grandchildren Angela Kaloush (Kyle Heksch) and Andrea Kaloush (Doug Rice), Alexia Vlahos, Lindsey, Nathan and Lauren Phillips, Evan, Cameron and Kai Ward and Vincent and Zachary Piontek and her newborn great grandson Elias Heksch.



Sylvia lived a life of complete reliance on God and was devoted to Jesus Christ, the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Padre Pio. She shared her healing touch and good will with all and was a member of the Incarnation Healing Ministry. She will be deeply missed. She leaves a family grateful for her love and influence in their lives.



Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday, May 13, 2022 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-8 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Food Pantry, Dayton Performing Arts, or DCDC in Sylvia's memory.

