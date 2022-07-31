FROCK, Barbara Lu



Barbara Lu Frock, 80, lifelong and one of the oldest living residents of Tremont City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022. She was born on April 16, 1942, the daughter of the late Lewis and Grace (Rockenfield) McNeal. Barbara is survived by her loving daughters, Janet (Mike) Luke, Karla Brown, Annette (Mike) Harbolt and Brenda Slater; grandchildren, Aimee Brockway, Tamara (Michael) Goodridge, Megan Brown, Mara (Derek) Yoesting, Monica Phillips, Alyson Frock, Hazen Luke and Troy Slater; great-grandchildren, Elaina, Layne, Sawyer, Briggs, Raiden, Effie and Parker; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ronald W. Frock on May 7, 2016; and siblings, Marilyn Baker, Don McNeal, David McNeal and Kathy Simpson. Barbara was a wonderful mother who prided herself in making sure her daughters wanted for nothing. She was a full time mother, but also worked various jobs to help out around the holidays to give her daughters the best that she could. At one time or another, she was the scorekeeper at each one of their softball games and was always there to cheer them on. She was a lifelong subscriber to the newspaper and everyday would make sure to fit time in for herself and solve the word scrambles. She also loved playing solitaire on her iPad, watching the Boston Celtics and cooking her famous homemade noodles. Barbara adored her daughters and grandchildren and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 4-6p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 6p.m. Barbara will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Tremont City at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting



