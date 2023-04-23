Fritsch, Thomas



Thomas E. Fritsch, age 83 of Tampa FL, passed away at home on Monday, April 17, 2023. Thomas was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 18, 1940 to Louis J. Fritsch and Rose Lee (Lay) Fritsch and graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School in 1958. Tom married Maureen Molinsky on January 20, 1962 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Hamilton, Ohio. She preceded him in death in 2002. Tom married Mary Kathryn Senger on April 13, 2007 at St. Peter In Chains Catholic Church in Hamilton, Ohio. Tom had a long and successful career as a driver and in Management with the United Parcel Service for 32 years, retiring in 1995. He enjoyed golf, Bengals football, Xavier Basketball, Tampa Bay Lightning Hockey, and fantasy baseball leagues. Tom was a longtime season ticket holder for both the Bengals and Xavier. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed joking with others and spending time with friends. Tom cherished his family and was especially proud of his granddaughters. Tom was a man of Great Faith and was very involved with the Catholic Church. Tom established The Maureen L. Fritsch Cancer Assistance Fund in 2003 in memory of his first wife, Maureen, to assist cancer patients with medical costs. Tom received the Janet Clemmons/SELF Community Service Award, Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year, Fr Butler Council Knights of Columbus #968 Outstanding Citizen and Grand Marshal of the Hamilton Fourth of July and Badin Homecoming Parades. Tom was an active member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in Tampa, Knights of Columbus, and was involved with St. Peter in Chains Church and Badin High School. He volunteered for various organizations including Meals on Wheels, Bluffton Self Help, St. Vincent de Paul, St. Peter In Chains Bingo, and CYO Youth Sports Coach. Tom is survived by his wife, Mary Kathryn of Tampa; daughter, Tara Lynn (Martin) Schmidt of Tampa; sons, Tom of Mason and Brian (Kim) of Hamilton; step-daughter, Miranda Hoffman of Middletown; granddaughters, Hannah Marie Fritsch and Emma Elizabeth Fritsch; step-grandson, Kyle Schmidt; sisters, Elizabeth McGrath and Marcia Melton; brother, Stephen (Maureen) Fritsch; sister-in-law, Peggy Fritsch; and numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Maureen; brothers, Frank Fritsch, and Don Fritsch; brothers-in-law, Jim McGrath and Mel Melton; and Corey Schmidt. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton OH 45013. A Knights of Columbus #968 service will take place at the end of the visitation at 7:30 PM. On Wednesday, April 26, 2023 a prayer service will take place in the back of the church beginning at 9:30 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio at 10:00 AM with Fr. Ronald Haft officiating. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery in Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to St. Vincent de Paul, Badin High School or The Maureen L. Fritsch Cancer Assistance Fund, c/o The Hamilton Community Foundation.

