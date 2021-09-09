FRISBY, Lois

FRISBY (nee: Tinch), Lois



Age 88, passed away still strong in the faith Monday, September 6, 2021, at Bickford Assisted Living Memory Unit. Lois was born in Warren County on July 11, 1933, to Elbert "E.M." and Verta Hensley Tinch. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1951. She played the French Horn in the marching band and was a member of the Varsity Girls Basketball Team. Lois is once again with her high school sweetheart and husband of 60 years, Victor E. Frisby who passed away in 2011, who declared her "the prettiest woman" he had ever seen. She leaves



behind four children, Amy Mayabb, Jeanie, Andrea and



Samuel (Lisa) Frisby; five grandchildren, Abigail Mayabb



(Andrew) Pryor, Benjamin (Kelli) Frisby, Joel Schaum, Rachel Frisby, Rebecca (Zach) McNutt,; six great-grandchildren, Liam Pryor, Penelope Pryor, Molly Marie and Morgan Frisby, Parker and Henry McNutt; one sister, Sue (Keith) Moore; several



nieces and nephews and her Card Club "Girls". Lois was



preceded in death by brothers, Gordon, Claude, and Harold Tinch; her sister, Daisy (Robert) Dearth. Together Lois and



Victor made beautiful Shaker Furniture and tin lighting and were regulars at the Country Peddlers Shows around the country. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Bickford, particularly the members of the Memory Unit, for six years of loving personal care they provided to both Lois and the entire family. A Memorial Service will be 5 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH 45005 with Reverend Terry Carlisle officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 pm to 5 pm.



