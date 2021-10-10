springfield-news-sun logo
FRISBY, Georgia

FRISBY (Shotts),

Georgia Ellen

86, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, passed away on October 7, 2021, in her daughter's Springfield home surrounded by her loving family. She was born

December 1, 1934, in Dayton, daughter of the late George E. and Winnie B. (Meachem) Shotts. Georgia is survived by her daughters, Olive (Francis) Carter, Sue Green, Kathy

(Ronnie) O'Brien, Mary Frisby, Joetta (Chuck) Swank, Eugenia (Randy) Callicoat, and Sarah Bishoff; son, Richard Frisby; brothers, Gene (Linda) Shotts, Dave Shotts, and Eddie Shotts; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Georgia was

preceded in death by her husband, Owen G. Frisby; son, Owen E. Frisby; stepson, Raymond Frisby; sister-in-law, Donna Shotts; sister, Alice (Shotts) Frisby; and brother-in-law, Harold Frisby. Special thanks to the Hospice of Dayton, especially Kristen, Jeanne, Mary, Dr. Ahern, and Rev. Dr. Daniel Meister,

Chaplain. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in South Vienna Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

