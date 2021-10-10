FRISBY, Georgia

FRISBY (Shotts),



Georgia Ellen



86, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, passed away on October 7, 2021, in her daughter's Springfield home surrounded by her loving family. She was born



December 1, 1934, in Dayton, daughter of the late George E. and Winnie B. (Meachem) Shotts. Georgia is survived by her daughters, Olive (Francis) Carter, Sue Green, Kathy



(Ronnie) O'Brien, Mary Frisby, Joetta (Chuck) Swank, Eugenia (Randy) Callicoat, and Sarah Bishoff; son, Richard Frisby; brothers, Gene (Linda) Shotts, Dave Shotts, and Eddie Shotts; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Georgia was



preceded in death by her husband, Owen G. Frisby; son, Owen E. Frisby; stepson, Raymond Frisby; sister-in-law, Donna Shotts; sister, Alice (Shotts) Frisby; and brother-in-law, Harold Frisby. Special thanks to the Hospice of Dayton, especially Kristen, Jeanne, Mary, Dr. Ahern, and Rev. Dr. Daniel Meister,



Chaplain. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in South Vienna Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

