Friley, Dorothy

FRILEY (WALLACE), DOROTHY



DOROTHY (WALLACE) FRILEY, 91, of Springfield went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 13, 2023, in Springfield. She was born near Mercerville, Ohio in Gallia County, the daughter of the late William O. and Belva (Saunders) Wallace. The early death of her father resulted in the family relocating and she graduated from Springfield High School in 1949. Soon after this, while Dorothy was working at Crowell-Collier, her sister introduced her to William Friley and the two were married on August 12, 1950. Shortly Bill was drafted and the couple moved to Kentucky for his two-year stint with the army. They then returned to the Springfield area and began building a home doing most of the construction themselves. After working at a couple of other military bases, Dorothy took a position as a secretary at Wright Patterson. She "retired" from this job in the late 1960's to spend more time at home. This allowed her to give many hours to volunteering at her daughter's school and her church. Dorothy was a very active member of Emery Chapel United Methodist Church for over 60 years. She worked as church secretary for 13 years. She sang in the choir and was on numerous committees. Dorothy was involved in a women's ministry group and served in several programs for children. Over the years, she also enjoyed cooking, sewing, and genealogy. Even so, her most important ministry was to her family. Her unconditional love and support had no bounds. Her generous hospitality touched many lives. Her example of Christlikeness is a treasure that will never be forgotten. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, in 1993, as well as her sister and brother-in -law Betty and Farrell Houck. She is survived by her daughter Valerie (Geoff) Walker and grandchildren Ethan (Lija) Walker and Amelia (John) Clairmont. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 20th from 11:00-1:00 at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow immediately at 1:00pm with the Rev. Monte Sheets officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. "Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable  if anything is excellent or praiseworthy  think about such things." Philippians 4:8





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral