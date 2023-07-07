Frient (Engler), Nancy



Frient, Nancy B. (Engler) 76, passed away on July 4, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Akron, Ohio on July 22, 1946. Nancy grew up in a loving home with her 7 siblings and parents, attending St. Paul Elementary and St. Vincent High School. She has been a resident of Centerville, Ohio for 45 years.



Nancy continued her deep faith in Jesus by participating in the Cursillo. She had a deep love of the Blessed Mother of Jesus and was a member of Incarnation Parish in Centerville. She enjoyed spending time with her family, had a love for reading, and surrounded herself with friends attending daily mass. She especially loved going on trips, attending numerous concerts, and enjoying time with her loving husband of over 50 years.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Betty Engler. Siblings: Mike, Jerry, Steve, and Marianne Engler. Grandson Harry Clevenger.



Nancy is survived by her husband Jim Frient, Children; Marc (Heather) Frient of Columbus, Ohio; Michelle (John) Clevenger of Franklin, Ohio; Marci (Rick) Baarlaer of Centerville, Ohio; Mathew Frient of Cincinnati, Ohio; and Luke (Nan) Frient of Indianapolis, Indiana. Grandchildren; Kayley, James, Heidi, Kate, Claire, Emily, Leo, Charlotte, Will, Lucy, and Harrison. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Monday July 10, 2023 at the Church of the Incarnation with burial following in David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice 7575 Paragon Rd Dayton, Ohio 45459 in her memory. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com