FRIEDMAN, Philip Louis



May 1, 1926 ~ March 23, 2022



Age 95, Philip was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 1, 1926, to the late Sara (nee Piker) and Harry Friedman. He is the



beloved husband of Anna Louise (nee Jones) Friedman, devoted father of Carol (the late Robert) Hadley, Harry (Lisa)



Friedman and Lisa (Brian) Phillips; loving grandfather of



Robert Philip Hadley; dear brother of the late Carl "Bernie" (the late Nan) Friedman; also loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.



Philip graduated from St. Bernard High School and earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Cincinnati. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.



Philip and Louise were devoted to their community in Oxford and enjoyed serving at the Oxford Senior Center, Meals on Wheels and many other charitable organizations. Together they were the recipients of the Points of Light Award.



Donations to honor the life and legacies of Philip may be made to the: Oxford Senior Center, 922 Tollgate Dr., Oxford, OH 45056.

