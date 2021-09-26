FRICK, Sr., Gary Joseph



Age 78, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. Gary was born in Dayton, on July 10, 1943. He was



preceded in death by his wife, Carol Frick. Gary is survived by his children, Gary Frick Jr., Rodney Bolin and Cynthia Bowen; grandchildren, Jonathon Bowen, Haley Barney, Amanda



Bowen, Kobey Bowen, Chloe Bowen, Rodney Bolin, Shaina Mills and Cortney Raleigh; great-grandchildren, Jordan,



Sophia, Leah and Luke Bowen, Grayson and Bryson Hartless and Axel Hurt; mother to his son Gary, Suzanna Ward; and many other relatives and friends. Gary was well known around the neighborhood, he will be deeply missed by all who loved him. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 2-4 pm at the Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439. A celebration of life will follow at 4 pm. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

