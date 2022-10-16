FREY, Margaret Wynell



Age 74, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 22 at 10:00AM at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Family will receive friends at Casey's house, 1326 Hidden Creek Rd, Miamisburg, OH 45342, following the memorial service. For complete remembrances and condolences, please visit www.routsong.com.

