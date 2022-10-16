FREY, Margaret Wynell
Age 74, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 22 at 10:00AM at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Family will receive friends at Casey's house, 1326 Hidden Creek Rd, Miamisburg, OH 45342, following the memorial service. For complete remembrances and condolences, please visit www.routsong.com.
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering
2100 E. Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429