BreakingNews
Ohio High Court: Cedar Fair pass holders not due refunds for COVID-shortened season
springfield-news-sun logo
X

FREY, Margaret

Obituaries
Updated 12 hours ago

FREY, Margaret Wynell

Age 74, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 22 at 10:00AM at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Family will receive friends at Casey's house, 1326 Hidden Creek Rd, Miamisburg, OH 45342, following the memorial service. For complete remembrances and condolences, please visit www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

In Other News
1
GLEASON, Austin
2
FLOWERS, ERIC
3
FRAZIER, Jimmy
4
WATKINS, David
5
ORDEMAN, Martha
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top