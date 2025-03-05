Freund, Lynne H.



Lynne H. Freund, 80, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Friday, February 28, 2025 at home, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA, the youngest of six children to Frank P. and Hazel E. (Engemann) Heidenreich. Lynne graduated from Perry High School in Pittsburgh before earning her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Miami University. She dedicated 38 years to teaching, beginning at Amanda Elementary and later teaching high school math at Monroe High School, where she retired in 2003. After retirement, Lynne enjoyed spending more time outdoors working in her yard. She also cherished time spent with her family and friends, especially the moments shared with her grandchildren. In 1965, Lynne married her high school sweetheart Samuel J. Freund, and together they raised three children. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Samuel; children, Sandra (Bill) Montgomery, Sam Freund, and Susan (Mark) Cooper; brother, Fred (Audrey) Heidenreich; four grandchildren, Erin Montgomery, Matthew Montgomery, Kelly Montgomery, and Kevin Cooper; as well as many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, along with the loss of four siblings: Bill Heidenreich, Janet Chesarek, Nancy Maier, and Betty Geyer. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 6, 2025, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, OH. A funeral service will take place on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Lutheran Church, 10 North Breiel Blvd, Middletown, OH with Pastor Jean Vargo officiating. An additional hour of visitation will be held at the church prior to the service, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044 or at hospicecareofmiddletown.org/donate - OR - the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or at dementiasociety.org/donate. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com