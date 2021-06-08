FRENCH, Dixie

FRENCH,



Rev. Dixie Stanley



Age 85, Kettering, died on June 4, 2021. She was born



December 10, 1935, in Jackson, OH, to the late Ernest and



Donna (Sanders) Stanley. In



addition to her parents, Dixie was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph French and



sister, Autumn Stanley. Dixie majored in music at The Ohio State University. Her love of music and dedication to the church led her to pursue a Master of Divinity Degree at the United Theological Seminary to



become a minister in the Disciples of Christ Church. Through her ministry she touched many lives, providing love and



support to her church family. Dixie was a long-time member of Central Christian Church, where she served as a choir



director for 25 years and interim Minister for the congregation. Dixie also served as Senior Pastor at Disciples Christian Church, Hamilton, OH. She is survived by her three sons,



Kenton French, David (Lisa) French, Rodney (Jennifer) French; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. A Gathering will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 12:00pm-1:00pm at the Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 1:00pm. Dixie will be laid to rest next to her husband at Fairmount Cemetery, Jackson, OH. To send a special message, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com