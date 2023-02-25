FREDERICK, David Lawson



Age 86, of Hamilton, died Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Woodlands of Hamilton. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on October 6, 1936, the son of Harry and Dorothy (Wetz) Frederick. He lived in Germantown, and then moved to Miamisburg where he graduated from high school. An artist from childhood, he studied at the Cincinnati Art Academy and the Dayton Art Institute. David married Janice Ferguson in 1959. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and they lived in the DC area while he was in the Army, serving at the Pentagon. Upon returning to Ohio, they lived in Franklin and then Oxford. David worked as a graphic artist at NCR and Miami University. After his retirement from Miami, David started his own design company, DFDesign. David enjoyed the outdoors and he and Janice spent most vacations traversing the country on their motorcycle. He was a builder, a tinkerer and a practical joker. All in all, he enjoyed life, believed in everlasting life and so, no doubt, is still enjoying himself. David left us on February 21, 2023. He joins his parents, sister (Wanda Moore) and grandson (Michael Fredrick) in Heaven. He leaves his beloved wife of 63 years, Janice, his daughter, Deanne (Rick) Devine, son, David Kelly (Peggy) Frederick, and grandsons, Matthew Wilhelm and Mitchell Frederick. He also leaves extended family, all of whom were very dear to him, and many friends, including the wonderful staff of the Woodlands of Hamilton. Friends may gather from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 on Monday, February 27, 2023. A memorial service will be at 7:00p.m. with Rev. Linda Banks and Mr. Ronald Carter officiating. Please dress casually and instead of flowers, use the money to help those in need. If you would like to support a cause close to David's heart, he was a contributor to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Also DayCity Hospice, 7601 Paragon Rd., Suite 201 and 203, Dayton, Ohio 45459 was outstanding in their care for him and his family and are deserving of our support. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

